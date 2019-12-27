Closures on Canal Road coming

The District Department of Transportation will close one lane of Canal Road between the Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road for road work until Jan. 6.

The District Department of Transportation will close one lane of Canal Road between the Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road for road work until Jan. 6.

Only one lane of traffic will be able to get through the work zone. DDOT says it’s for road repairs.

Workers are scheduled to be on site from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Flaggers and traffic control devices will help guide drivers through the work zone, but motorists should stay alert.

Expect delays if you’re traveling through the area over the next few days.

The move follows summer closures when the road needed to be shut down to perform repairs from flooding damage.

Below is a map of the impacted area.

