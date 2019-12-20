Christmas week getaway traffic, transit and parking changes

Holiday getaway traffic and a bit of Red Line single-tracking could slow you down this weekend.

On Metro, Red Line trains are scheduled every 16 minutes Saturday and Sunday, with single-tracking between Friendship Heights and Medical Center. Additional trains will run during the day between Van Ness and Glenmont.

Regular road construction work is scheduled at various times over the next two weeks, although not on Christmas or New Year’s Day.

Crowds are also expected at the airports through Jan. 5.

Christmas and New Year’s week changes

Reversible roads like Connecticut Avenue will remain in weekend mode on Christmas and New Year’s Day, but operate with regular reversals on other weekdays the next two weeks, including Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

In the District, parking meters and residential parking rules also will be waived on Christmas and New Year’s, but apply as usual on other days this week.

In Arlington County, Virginia, parking meters are not enforced on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year’s.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, you do not have to pay for parking at public garages, lots or curbside meters on Christmas or New Year’s. The meters are enforced on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Many transit systems reduce service over the holiday period

On Christmas Eve, Metro runs a regular weekday schedule, including peak fares and parking fees, but MetroAccess subscription trips have been canceled.

On Christmas, Metro will run a Sunday schedule with rail service between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., off-peak fares and free parking. There is no scheduled track work, and MetroAccess subscription trips have been canceled.

On New Year’s Eve, Metro runs until 2 a.m. after the ball drops. There is no track work, and there will be regular weekday fares and parking fees during the day. MetroAccess subscription trips have been canceled.

New Year’s Day, Metro will run a Sunday schedule with trains from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., off-peak fares and free parking. MetroAccess subscription trips have been canceled.

Virginia Railway Express runs a reduced “S” schedule on Christmas Eve and the weekdays between Christmas and New Year’s Day. There is no VRE service on either the Manassas or Fredericksburg lines on Christmas Day or New Year’s.

Maryland’s MARC train runs a reduced “R” schedule on all three lines on Christmas Eve, no service on any line Christmas Day and a reduced “R” schedule on all three lines the day after Christmas.

On Friday, Dec. 27, MARC plans a full weekday schedule on the Penn Line but an “R” schedule on the Brunswick and Camden Lines.

New Year’s Eve, MARC again runs a reduced “R” schedule on all three lines. There is no MARC service on New Year’s Day.

MTA Maryland Commuter Bus runs a reduced “S” schedule Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, with only weekend service on Route 201 both Christmas and New Year’s Day.

OmniRide in Prince William County and Manassas, Virginia, runs regular service on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, but no service on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Loudoun County (Virginia) Transit does not run on New Year’s or Christmas.

Montgomery County’s Ride On runs a Sunday schedule on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Fairfax Connector also runs Sunday service Christmas Day and New Year’s, with regular service on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

