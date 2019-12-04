$4.7 million in upgrades on display at BWI Marshall Rail Station

The BWI Marshall Rail Station is touting a major makeover: The $4.7 million renovation project includes more natural sunlight and new ticketing facilities.

As a busy holiday travel season opens, the BWI Marshall Rail Station is touting a major makeover: The $4.7 million renovation project, with features including more natural sunlight and new ticketing facilities, was unveiled Tuesday.

The upgrades also include an expanded seating area with charging stations, a new waiting area and upgraded restrooms.

“This station is an outstanding resource for our passengers, offering quick, easy access to Washington, Baltimore and beyond,” said BWI Marshall Airport Executive Director Ricky Smith in a statement Tuesday.

Officials said the project, which began in August 2018, was long overdue at the 40-year-old station.

But major concerns remain for some riders, according to The Baltimore Sun, such as the need for improved cellphone service and a leaky, covered walkway that wasn’t fixed.

Amtrak officials said they hope to continuing making improvements in the coming year, but are confident these recent upgrades will dramatically improve the customer experience.

Maryland Department of Transportation officials are also excited to welcome passengers from all over to the updated station.

The BWI Marshall Rail Station serves Amtrak and the MARC Penn Line in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Kudos to our partners, @mtamaryland, on a job well done completing the recent renovations of #BWI Station! The station upgrades are both functional and modern and we were honored to celebrate by participating in your special ribbon-cutting event this morning. pic.twitter.com/22Vy9kbKpx — Amtrak (@Amtrak) December 10, 2019

