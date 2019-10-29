Home » Transportation News » Street closures in Dupont…

Street closures in Dupont Circle for 17th Street High Heel Race

Will Vitka

October 29, 2019, 8:05 AM

One of D.C.’s most hallowed Halloween traditions returns Tuesday: the 17th Street High Heel race. That means road closures in Dupont Circle.

Emergency no parking is in effect from 3 p.m. to midnight for the following streets, and they’ll be closed to vehicles from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.:

  • S Street, NW to south of P Street, NW on 17th Street, NW
  • 16th Street to 17th Street, NW on Riggs Place, NW
  • 16th Street to 18th Street, NW on R Street, NW
  • 16th Street to 18th Street, NW on Corcoran Street, NW
  • 16th Street to 18th Street, NW on Q Street, NW
  • 16th Street to 18th Street, NW on Church Street, NW
  • 16th Street to 18th Street, NW on P Street, NW

Exact times are subject to change, according to D.C. police.

The High Heel race has been a District tradition for 30 years. Admission for the quarter-mile race is free but no chairs or animals are allowed.

Racers and their screaming fans usually gather in Dupont Circle around 6 p.m.

