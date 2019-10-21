DDOT to hold public Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge plan meetings

The District Department of Transportation will hold two public meetings about the status of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge project.

The District Department of Transportation will hold two public meetings about the status of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge project.

During the meetings, DDOT will present an overview of the project and will discuss job and business opportunities, according to a release.

The first meeting is for Ward 8, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Cedar-Tree Academy, 701 Howard Road SE.

The second meeting is for Ward 6, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church, 555 Water St. SW.

Information from both meetings will be posted to DDOT’s South Capitol Street Corridor Project website.

The bridge, being built by Watsonville, California-based Granite Construction Inc. and Atlanta-based Archer Western, will have six lanes, and improved bicycle and pedestrian access when it is finished.

Granite Construction said the bridge project is expected to be completed by December 2021.

The bridge and South Capitol Street corridor project are part of the much larger 30-year, $10 billion Anacostia Waterfront Initiative.

WTOP’s Jeff Clabaugh contributed to this report.