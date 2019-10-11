Columbus Day weekend traffic, transit changes

There is no major Metro track work planned Columbus Day weekend, but transit changes will occur.

There is no major Metro track work planned for Columbus Day weekend. The system will open early Sunday morning for the Army Ten-Miler race, which will close streets across parts of Arlington and D.C.

On Saturday, road closures are scheduled near Judiciary Square for the National Law Enforcement Run for the Badge 5K. From about 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., the race is scheduled to close roads, including Independence Avenue Southwest between 3rd and 7th streets.

On Sunday, Metro will open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with extra Blue Line trains before and after the Army Ten-Miler. The Pentagon station will be exit-only from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and all buses that regularly stop at Pentagon will be diverted to Pentagon City until about 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Other bus routes will be detoured Sunday due to race road closures, including the 5A, 7A, 10A, 10N, 16A, 16C, 16E, 22A, 38B, 52, 74 and 80.

The closures include the Key Bridge, Whitehurst Freeway and Independence Avenue Southwest between 23rd and 7th streets in the District, and Route 110 and the 395 HOV lanes near the Pentagon in Virginia.

Metro required the Ten-Miler pay to open the system at 7 a.m. rather than 8 a.m.

Metro was single-tracking earlier this week, due to the collision of two out-of-service trains on Monday morning.

VRE, DASH service

Elsewhere in Virginia, the Clifton Day Festival on Sunday includes special VRE service on the Manassas Line. The first train leaves Broad Run at 8:35 a.m., and the last train leaves Rolling Road at 5:18 p.m. The trains stop in Clifton, with free rides to Clifton and a $5 return trip.

In Alexandria, starting Sunday, DASH bus schedules change to add service on the AT-1 between Van Dorn Metro and Seminary Plaza. Service on the AT-9 will adjust stops on the AT-5 during the afternoon rush and relocate where some buses stop at Metro stations.

On the roads, construction continues across the region this weekend, including the Bay Bridge, where backups linked to a long-term construction project have occurred.

Columbus Day

On Columbus Day, Metro trains will run on a Saturday schedule from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Free parking will also be available and riders will be charged off-peak fares all day.

If the Nationals game runs past 11:30 p.m., Metro promised to keep trains running for fans heading home from Nationals Park.

Metrobus will operate on a Saturday supplemental service Monday, and MetroAccess subscription trips will be cancelled.

Many other transit systems will run on significantly reduced schedules on the federal holiday.

There is no VRE service on Columbus Day; MARC Train runs a reduced “R” schedule on all three lines.

MTA Maryland Commuter bus does not run on the holiday, with the exception of Route 201 on a holiday schedule.

Loudoun County Transit runs a very limited schedule on the holiday.

PRTC OmniRide commuter buses will not run on the holiday, but Metro Express, Local and Cross County Connector buses will run a regular service.

Due to the holiday, reversible roads such as Rock Creek Parkway remain in weekend mode Monday.

In the District, residential and metered parking rules are not enforced on the holiday, except in the area around Nationals Park.

Parking meters are also not enforced in most other parts of the region, such as Arlington County. Drivers must feed the meter on Columbus Day in Montgomery County.

Parking restrictions also begin Monday in Foggy Bottom for the IMF and World Bank fall meetings later in the week.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.