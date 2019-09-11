Head-on collision on Clara Barton Parkway sends 2 to hospital

Two people are in the hospital after an accident that closed down Clara Barton Parkway for four hours early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m.

U.S. Park Police said a man driving an SUV crashed head-on into a sedan near Lock 6.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A woman driving the sedan was also taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

The crash closed lanes of Clara Barton Parkway for around four hours between the MacArthur Blvd./Glen Echo Turnaround and Chain Bridge, but all lanes are now reopen.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

