Rain, crashes snarled Friday traffic on eastbound Route 50 at Bay Bridge

WTOP's Bob Marbourg said that the traffic wasn't a surprise on a wet Friday afternoon.

Drivers heading toward the Bay Bridge on eastbound U.S. Route 50 saw long backups Friday afternoon, and the drizzle-slicked roads didn’t help.

By 9 p.m., WTOP Traffic reported that there were no longer any delays on the bridge, including at the toll plaza.

WTOP Traffic reporter Bob Marbourg said he was not surprised about the delays, especially on a wet, Friday afternoon.

It took several hours for the traffic to ease, even with a third lane of eastbound traffic opened up around 6:25 p.m.

However at 6:30 p.m., Google Maps estimated that traveling the 18 miles from Davidsonville to the bridge would take about 92 minutes.

WTOP anchor Debra Feinstein, who was on her way to the beaches, reported seeing some crashes that complicated her journey.

“There’s a lot of standing water, so it’s been interesting watching the police cars zoom by and spray the rest of us who are just sitting there with tons of water,” she said. “But otherwise, it’s smooth sailing.”

The rain has since moved out of the D.C. area, and a pleasant weekend is in store. Lows tonight will dip into the mid 50s, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper.

Saturday will be pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

WTOP’s Carlos Prieto and Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

