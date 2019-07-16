Virginia searching for fix to regular Route 28 backups near Dulles

Officials in Virginia are searching for solutions to consistent traffic backups where Route 28, the Dulles Greenway and Dulles Toll Road meet.

Fairfax County supervisors approved their share of project funding Tuesday, and Loudoun County supervisors are set to make specific requests Thursday to consider weaving problems and delays at the Route 606 ramps.

A study by the Virginia Department of Transportation aims to come up with potential proposed fixes this fall for public comment, with final preferred options identified early next year.

Loudoun County in particular has concerns about merging and weaving between the closely-spaced interchanges on Route 28 between the Greenway/Toll Road and Sterling Boulevard.

Supervisors are expected to request consideration of an additional merge lane from the westbound Dulles Toll Road onto northbound Route 28, and an expanded merge area at the Route 606 ramps at northbound Route 28.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has additional concerns about traffic backups onto the toll road every afternoon, and the owners of the Dulles Greenway are concerned about backups from ramps, too.

Initial issues identified in the early steps of the study suggest the interchanges may be too close together to keep traffic moving smoothly today, and acceleration ramps may be too short.

The study is funded with $100,000 each from Loudoun County, Fairfax County, the airports authority and Greenway owners, and $450,000 from VDOT.

The area covered includes the ends of the Dulles Toll Road, Greenway and Access Road, and Route 28 from south of Frying Pan Road to the Sterling Boulevard interchange.

