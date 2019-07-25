Md. 214 still closed as road repairs continue

Maryland Route 214/Central Avenue between Riva Road and Brick Church Road in Davidsonville remains closed as workers make repairs.

Maryland Route 214/Central Avenue between Riva Road and Brick Church Road in Davidsonville, Maryland remains closed as workers make repairs, but the State Highway Administration hopes to have it open to traffic Friday night.

Crews on Thursday will focus on installing a new pipe under the eastbound lane of the road in Anne Arundel County. They started repairs to the failed pipe Wednesday and removed sections of it from under the westbound lane, according to Maryland Department of Transportation spokesman Charlie Gischlar.

“Once the pipe is installed, the crew will stabilize the roadway. This work, along with an inspection, must happen before paving, striping the roadway and opening the lanes for travel,” he said.

A sinkhole created by the failed pipe is about 2 feet wide and 5 to 6 feet deep.

