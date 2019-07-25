Home » Transportation News » Md. 214 still closed…

Md. 214 still closed as road repairs continue

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

July 25, 2019, 8:49 AM

Maryland Route 214/Central Avenue between Riva Road and Brick Church Road in Davidsonville, Maryland remains closed as workers make repairs, but the State Highway Administration hopes to have it open to traffic Friday night.

Crews on Thursday will focus on installing a new pipe under the eastbound lane of the road in Anne Arundel County. They started repairs to the failed pipe Wednesday and removed sections of it from under the westbound lane, according to Maryland Department of Transportation spokesman Charlie Gischlar.

“Once the pipe is installed, the crew will stabilize the roadway. This work, along with an inspection, must happen before paving, striping the roadway and opening the lanes for travel,” he said.

A sinkhole created by the failed pipe is about 2 feet wide and 5 to 6 feet deep.

The closure stretches from Beards Point Road to Riva Road and was discovered early Wednesday, after a driver hit the hole and an officer stopped to help.
Charlie Gischlar with the Maryland Department of Transportation estimates the sinkhole is about 2 feet wide and 5 to 6 feet deep; it's likely the result of a damaged pipe, he added.
"Some of these rains have been so heavy. They do start to exploit some of the age deficiencies that we see, so that's whats going on here," Gischlar said.
As crews continue with repairs, Gischlar said the road closure could last through until Thursday morning.
Residents will be able to access their homes and businesses, but Gischlar said drivers should plan ahead and allow an extra 10 to 15 minutes to use the detour routes.
