Major roadwork, ongoing Metro shutdown will slow down the region this weekend

Metro track work and major road construction could slow you down this sweaty weekend. Find out what's happening on the roads and rails.

Metro

On Metro, the Blue and Yellow lines remain shut down south of Reagan National Airport into September.

With no trains at Franconia-Springfield, Huntington, Eisenhower Avenue, Van Dorn Street, King Street-Old Town or Braddock Road, Metro is running local shuttle buses and express routes between Pentagon and the ends of the lines. Trains do run between Reagan National, Pentagon, Rosslyn and D.C.

Also this weekend, Green Line trains are scheduled to single-track between Anacostia and Southern Avenue. Green Line trains are scheduled every 15 to 16 minutes.

Road work

This weekend and next weekend, there are lane closures during the day on the Intercounty Connector in Maryland.

The ramp from the eastbound ICC to Layhill Road (Exit 10) is scheduled to be closed, with a detour marked using the New Hampshire Avenue exit (Exit 13).

Two lanes on the westbound ICC at U.S. Route 29 and at the deck over between Georgia Avenue and Shady Grove Road are scheduled to be closed.

Beltway overnight closures

Starting Sunday night, major closures are also scheduled on the Capital Beltway, including some short complete closures between Georgia and Connecticut avenues. The overnight work on the Seminary Road Bridge, in Silver Spring, is scheduled Sunday through Thursday nights until late August, so the State Highway Administration is urging drivers to avoid the Beltway between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, and to use University Boulevard or East-West Highway instead.

Dulles Toll Road

Along the Dulles Toll Road in Virginia this weekend, westbound Dulles Access Highway traffic is scheduled to be diverted into the toll road lanes all weekend, effectively closing two left lanes to toll road traffic for nearly 7 miles leading up to the Innovation Center station near Virginia Route 28.

Ramps to the access road from the toll road at mile markers 9 (just past the Beulah Road overpass) and 3.3 (past Herndon-Monroe) will also be closed. The closure can cause major delays in the afternoon and evening.

Also, some complete stoppages are scheduled overnight Saturday into Sunday for pedestrian bridge work between the new Herndon and Innovation Silver Line stations. The work is scheduled between 11 p.m. Saturday and 5 a.m. Sunday.

On Interstate 395, construction closures continue to disrupt the HOV lanes as part of the conversion to toll lanes this fall. Other construction work across the region includes lane closures along I-95.

Significant additional closures begin this week on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, Virginia. New construction signage, construction entrances and barriers are scheduled to be installed overnight both northbound and southbound between exits 133 (U.S. Route 17) and 148 (Russell Road), with additional shoulder closures during the day. The new signage and barriers kick off a new phase of more intense construction work on the toll lane extension in the area.

The complete closure of northbound U.S. 29 also continues south of Gainesville. Crews completed some very cool looking blasting work this week, and now must rebuild the road.

VINT HILL: Say goodbye to the existing northbound Rt. 29 travel lanes near Vint Hill Rd. in @Fauquier_County. Blasting is COMPLETE. The video below shows the last blasts for the project. Northbound lanes will remain closed thru Aug. 2 for excavation and regrading. @VaDOT pic.twitter.com/gutqvmnYiT — VDOT Culpeper (@VaDOTCULP) July 16, 2019

Downtown closures

In the District, parking restrictions will expand Friday and Saturday night near the Washington Monument due to the moon landing anniversary events. Around the times of the projections onto the monument — about 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. — 14th and 15th streets are scheduled to be closed between Independence Avenue Southwest and Constitution Avenue Northwest.

There are also ongoing lane closures along Interstate 295 and D.C. 295 for a variety of construction projects.

In Baltimore, major downtown closures remain due to the sinkhole that opened up last Monday, when heavy rains and broken underground water pipes combined to cause flash flooding. The city hopes to make enough progress to reopen some lanes of Howard and Pratt streets by the end of next week. Freight rail traffic has already resumed.

The collapse also hit the city’s light rail system downtown, knocking out service between the North Avenue and Camden stations.

Separate Light RailLink erosion fixes are planned starting Monday near Cold Spring Lane. That work will shut down the line for about three weeks between Lutherville and North Avenue, taking out an even longer part of the middle of the line. Shuttle buses are planned.

