Harbor Tunnel toll plaza on I-895 resumes normal operations

The administration building, cash lanes and E-ZPass customer service center along Interstate 895 have reopened and resumed normal operations, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced Friday morning.

This means commuters paying the toll in cash can now stop at the booths to make the payment. Video tolling lanes were used while the toll booths and buildings were closed after two employees contracted Legionnaires’ disease, a form of bacterial pneumonia.

MDTA closed the building Tuesday. Health officials conducted a review of the facility and conducted test sampling and MDTA treated water systems at the facility.

The results of the tests are pending.

The SafeZones payment center in the Harbor Tunnel administration building has also reopened.

