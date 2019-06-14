VRE ticket prices going up

It's soon going to cost a little bit more to ride the Virginia Railway Express. Starting July 1, an average 3% fare increase takes effect. See the new prices.

It’s soon going to cost a little bit more to ride the Virginia Railway Express.

Starting July 1, an average 3% fare increase takes effect.

Paper tickets for July are already available for purchase. Mobile monthly tickets will be available June 23.

The July monthly tickets can be purchased at the current price until the end of the month.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.