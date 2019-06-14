202
Home » Transportation News » VRE ticket prices going up

VRE ticket prices going up

By Joslyn Chesson June 14, 2019 9:55 am 06/14/2019 09:55am
2 Shares

It’s soon going to cost a little bit more to ride the Virginia Railway Express.

Starting July 1, an average 3% fare increase takes effect.

Paper tickets for July are already available for purchase. Mobile monthly tickets will be available June 23.

The July monthly tickets can be purchased at the current price until the end of the month.

New fares for VRE 2020. Click to enlarge. (Courtesy VRE)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Local News ticket prices Transportation News Virginia News virginia railway express vre
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!