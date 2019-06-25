Overturned truck leads to morning backup on GW Parkway

An overturned truck caused lengthy delays on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in Virginia during Monday morning rush hour.

A truck driver suffered minor injuries when their vehicle overturned on the westbound GW Parkway past the Key Bridge around 6 a.m., U.S. Park Police told WTOP, adding they believe speeding may have been a factor in the crash.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic stretched back for over three miles past the 14th Street bridge as crews swept up what a WTOP listener said appeared to be stone, spilled from the truck.

Both lanes were closed for about an hour. At 7 a.m. WTOP’s Rob Woodfork reported one lane was getting by the crash. The remaining lane reopened around 8 a.m. though delays persisted.

Significant delays from the crash had cleared by 10:30 a.m. For the latest road and traffic conditions, see WTOP’s traffic page.

