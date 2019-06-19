202
Closure shifts coming on Dulles Toll Road

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith June 19, 2019 1:45 pm 06/19/2019 01:45pm
A view of Dulles Toll Road westbound at Reston Parkway. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

Delays on the Dulles Toll Road are sticking around for a little while as part of back end toll system upgrades.

Some westbound backups have built with three left lanes closed at the main toll plaza over the last few weeks that are usually EZ-Pass only. The work on those three lanes is nearly finished, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Vice President Roger Natsuhara said, but then the work will shift to two other pairs of lanes, one pair at a time.

After those are done in a few weeks, the work will shift to the eastbound toll plaza.

Usage of the toll road is down slightly this year, as expected, following January’s toll hike. With the increase, though, the road is collecting significantly more money this year than last.

