New Year brings Dulles Toll Road rate increase

By Max Smith | @amaxsmith January 1, 2019 4:40 am 01/01/2019 04:40am
The Dulles Toll Road is seen on March 23, 2017. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WASHINGTON — It now costs more to use the Dulles Toll Road in Virginia.

With the arrival of the new year, the toll at the main plaza increased from $2.50 to $3.25 and from $1 to $1.50 at ramps.

Dulles Toll Road revenue pays for maintenance and operations of the road, plus about half the construction and financing costs for Metro’s Silver Line.

Raising those funds for the 23-mile line will drive future toll increases. The price to enter and exit the road should increase every few years. It’s the first bump in four years, and the next one is expected in 2023.

The first phase of the Silver Line subway line, from Falls Church through Tysons to Wiehle-Reston East opened in 2014.

The second phase, past Reston Town Center to Dulles International Airport and Ashburn, is currently expected to open in late 2020.

