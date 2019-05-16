NB I-95 reopens after tractor-trailer fire in Laurel

After an early Thursday morning tractor-trailer fire that shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 past Maryland 198 in Laurel, all lanes have reopened.
Maryland State Police said the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. when a tractor-trailer hit a car. Both vehicles caught on fire, but the fire has since been extinguished.
One person was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
Maryland State Police said that diesel fuel spilled.
