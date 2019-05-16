NB I-95 reopens after tractor-trailer fire in Laurel

After an early Thursday morning tractor-trailer fire that shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 past Maryland 198 in Laurel, all lanes have reopened.

After an early Thursday morning tractor-trailer fire that shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 past Maryland 198 in Laurel, all lanes have reopened.

VIDEO: Crews have finally separated the car and tractor trailer cab on 95 in Maryland after a rear-end collision and 40 minute fire essentially fused them together. Clean-up will be extensive, consider the BW Pkwy for a while to avoid @First4Traffic @nbcwashington #Chopper4First pic.twitter.com/5FGgeZicjB — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) May 16, 2019

Maryland State Police said the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. when a tractor-trailer hit a car. Both vehicles caught on fire, but the fire has since been extinguished.

One person was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Maryland State Police said that diesel fuel spilled.

Miracle on I-95 in #mdtraffic 18 Wheeler rear-ends car north of Rt 198 in #Laurel and both burst into flames, another tractor trailer off into the trees, we’re told NO INJURIES but all lanes blocked, 2+ mile delay @nbcwashington @First4Traffic #Breaking pic.twitter.com/ZMuG7u0Li2 — Brad Freitas (@Chopper4Brad) May 16, 2019

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.