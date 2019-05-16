202
NB I-95 reopens after tractor-trailer fire in Laurel

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP May 16, 2019 7:40 am 05/16/2019 07:40am
A tractor-trailer crash caused a fire and an oil spill Thursday morning along I-95. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

After an early Thursday morning tractor-trailer fire that shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 past Maryland 198 in Laurel, all lanes have reopened.

Maryland State Police said the incident happened around 3:45 a.m. when a tractor-trailer hit a car.  Both vehicles caught on fire, but the fire has since been extinguished.

One person was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Maryland State Police said that diesel fuel spilled.

