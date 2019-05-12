202
Home » Transportation News » Northbound GW Parkway to…

Northbound GW Parkway to remain closed for several days while sinkhole repair continues

By Jennifer Ortiz
and Zeke Hartner May 12, 2019 10:54 am 05/12/2019 10:54am
8 Shares

Both northbound lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway from Virginia 123, Chain Bridge Road, to Interstate 495 will remain closed Sunday. The National Park Service hopes to have at least one northbound lane open in time for the Monday evening rush hour, weather dependent.

The National Park Service said on Saturday that they hoped at least one northbound lane would be reopened by Monday, but Sunday’s rain slowed efforts to repair the damage.

Engineers on Saturday surveyed the scene and said a 60-year-old, 40-foot deep brick inlet appeared to have failed, causing the 10-foot deep, 30-foot long and 20-foot wide sinkhole.

After stabilization work is done, one northbound lane will reopen and one lane will remain closed until a long-term fix can be made.

Engineers and officials from the Federal Highway Administration said that a long-term fix will come over the next few weeks, but that it may be complex and take some time.

sinkhole developed in the same area, near Dead Run, in March. That sinkhole opened up underneath the road following heavy rain.

The National Park Service said that sinkholes along roadways are a common occurrence in the Greater Washington area, especially during periods of extended rainfall like the area saw on May 10 and 11.

WTOP’s Dan Friedell contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
federal highway administration George Washington Memorial Parkw Local News Maryland News national park service sinkhole Transportation News Virginia Washington, DC News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Comedian Tim Conway dies
Celebrity deaths
Celebrity birthdays May 12-18
Today in History: May 16
Doris Day dies
2019 Met Gala
30 cheap weekend getaways in the USA
2019 local deaths of note
Britain's royal kids
PHOTOS: NC lawyer named Miss USA
Billboard Music Awards
May entertainment guide
Britain's royal kids
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
Queen Elizabeth II turns 93
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Before and after the Notre Dame fire
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
30 best zoos in the US
Cherry blossoms
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600