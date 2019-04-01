202
1 lane gets by on Dulles Toll Road due to overturned truck

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim April 24, 2019 2:58 pm 04/24/2019 02:58pm
The Dulles Toll Road is seen on March 23, 2017. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

A single lane gets by on westbound VA-267/Dulles Toll Road after Route 7 in Vienna, Virginia, due to an overturned truck that will likely cause significant delays.

People heading to Dulles International Airport will be able to get there.

Topics:
dulles toll road Local News Virginia
