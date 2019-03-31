Scope it Out 5K run brings road closures in DC

The Scope it Out 5K brings road closures on Sunday, March 31 in D.C.
The Scope it Out 5K is a charity run designed to spread awareness and raise research money for colorectal cancer. It is hosted by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
The D.C. police have released a list of roads and parking locations that will not be accessible to motorists Sunday morning.
From 6 a.m. to about 11 a.m., the race route will close the following roads:
- START: Pennsylvania Avenue, NW between 12th and 13th streets NW
- Proceed east on Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 3rd Street NW
- Turn south onto 3rd Street NW
- Turn west onto Independence Avenue SW on the north side
- Proceed to 7th Street and the turnaround at 7th Street and Independence Avenue SW
- Proceed east on the south side of Independence Avenue SW to 4th Street SW
- Turn south on 4th Street SW and proceed to D Street SW
- Turn east on D Street SW
- Turn north on 3rd Street SW
- Continue north on 3rd Street SW/NW to Constitution Avenue NW.
- Turn west onto Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- Turn west onto Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- FINISH: Proceed to Pennsylvania and 12th Street NW
Police warned that closure times may change depending on the conditions of the race.
Parking restrictions will be in effect from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the following areas:
- Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from the 9th Street, NW to 14th Street NW
- 400 block of 13th Street NW
Once again, police said those times are subject to change.
Below is a map of all the areas that will be blocked to traffic during the race:
