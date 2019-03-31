Scope it Out 5K run brings road closures in DC

The Scope it Out 5K brings road closures on Sunday, March 31 in D.C.

The Scope it Out 5K brings road closures on Sunday, March 31 in D.C.

The Scope it Out 5K is a charity run designed to spread awareness and raise research money for colorectal cancer. It is hosted by the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

The D.C. police have released a list of roads and parking locations that will not be accessible to motorists Sunday morning.

From 6 a.m. to about 11 a.m., the race route will close the following roads:

START: Pennsylvania Avenue, NW between 12th and 13th streets NW

Proceed east on Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 3rd Street NW

Turn south onto 3rd Street NW

Turn west onto Independence Avenue SW on the north side

Proceed to 7th Street and the turnaround at 7th Street and Independence Avenue SW

Proceed east on the south side of Independence Avenue SW to 4th Street SW

Turn south on 4th Street SW and proceed to D Street SW

Turn east on D Street SW

Turn north on 3rd Street SW

Continue north on 3rd Street SW/NW to Constitution Avenue NW.

Turn west onto Constitution Avenue NW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Turn west onto Pennsylvania Avenue NW

FINISH: Proceed to Pennsylvania and 12th Street NW

Police warned that closure times may change depending on the conditions of the race.

Parking restrictions will be in effect from 3:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the following areas:

Pennsylvania Avenue, NW from the 9th Street, NW to 14th Street NW

400 block of 13th Street NW

Once again, police said those times are subject to change.

Below is a map of all the areas that will be blocked to traffic during the race:

