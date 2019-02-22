202
Flextime program offers incentive to commuters who choose to avoid sitting in traffic

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP February 22, 2019 5:25 pm 02/22/2019 05:25pm
WASHINGTON — A new program for commuters can send you alerts, warning that your route is heavily congested, and enter you in a raffle if you choose to stay off the road.

It’s called the Commuter Connections Flextime Rewards program. To qualify, your commute needs to be on one of four corridors that are notorious for bottlenecks during peak morning and evening travel times: 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m.

The qualifying routes are:

  • Interstate 495 Inner Loop — between VA-267 and I-270 Spur;
  • I-495 Outer Loop — between I-95 and MD-193;
  • I-66 EB at VA-267; and
  • DC-295 SB at Benning Road.
The routes that are eligible for the Commuter Connections rewards program. (Courtesy Commuter Connections)

“At the end of the month, we do a report and we figure out how many people [delayed their trip]. Did they get the notification? Are they on one of these segments? And, if so, then we’re going to choose one of them, and they’re going to get a prize,” Commuter Connections Director Nicholas Ramfos said.

Participating commuters will be eligible for a monthly raffle to win $100.

Sign up for Commuter Connections on their website.

Topics:
commuter connections kristi king Local News Maryland News Transportation News Virginia Washington, DC News
