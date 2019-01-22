Freezing weather causes delays on MARC, VRE, Metrorail services

MARC commuter train service on the Penn Line is seeing multiple delays on during the Tuesday morning commute due to track problems and late equipment.

WASHINGTON — MARC, Virginia Railway Express and Metrorail services saw multiple problems amid frigid weather during Tuesday morning commute.

Here’s the latest alert from MARC about Penn Line service:

Due to emergency Amtrak track repairs, southbound service at Seabrook station is temporarily suspended. All northbound trains will stop as scheduled. Passengers traveling from points north to Seabrook should remain on their train to either New Carrollton or Washington to return back to Seabrook on a northbound train. All tickets will be honored on northbound trains. Passengers boarding at Seabrook headed south should use the New Carrollton station. Updates will be provided later this afternoon regarding the status of the track repairs.

Metro’s Red Line was experiencing residual delays in both directions after an earlier signal problem at Silver Spring.

The following MARC and VRE trains are experiencing delays:

VRE Train 310 is running one hour late. Train 312 is running 35 minutes late. Train 314 is operating 25 minutes late. VRE Train 302 is delayed 20 minutes due to engine issues at Lorton. MARC Penn Train 404 is cancelled this morning due to lack of equipment. MARC Penn Line Train 502 (6:10 a.m. departure from Union Station) will see a departure delay due to late arriving equipment. Estimated delay — 20 minutes. MARC Penn Line Train 403 (4:50 a.m. departure from Penn Station) is operating 15-20 minutes behind schedule due to track power issues.

Service on the Penn Line was significantly impacted Tuesday morning by a broken rail south of Seabrook. Rail repairs were complete by 11:30 a.m., and scheduled trains were servicing the southbound platform at Seabrook station.

MDOT spokeswoman Sandy Arnette told WTOP the problem was likely caused by severe cold temperatures.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

