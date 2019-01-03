Md. 175 construction could lead to ‘major delays’ for next month

A gas line relocation will cut Route 175/Annapolis Road/Jessup Road to one lane each way just west of Route 295/Baltimore Washington Parkway.

WASHINGTON — Drivers could face major delays for the next month on Maryland Route 175 around the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

A gas line relocation will cut Route 175/Annapolis Road/Jessup Road to one lane each way just west of Route 295/Baltimore Washington Parkway.

The closures are expected to begin Monday, Jan. 7, and run through early February in the area north of Fort Meade and Meade Senior High School, just east of the Jessup prison complex.

In addition to the “major delays” Maryland’s State Highway Administration expects on Route 175, the ramp from the southbound parkway to westbound Route 175 is scheduled to be closed during the work.

As a detour, drivers will be directed to take the exit for eastbound 175, immediately get back on the parkway northbound, then immediately use the northbound parkway exit ramp to westbound 175, where they can then wait to pass through the work zone. If heavily used, the detour could slow traffic on the parkway as well.

Race Road is also scheduled to be closed.

The SHA advised the nearly 20,000 drivers who use Route 175 under the BW Parkway to consider using Route 100 or Route 32 instead for the next few weeks.

