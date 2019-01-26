Bowser announces free DC Circulator rides for a month

All rides on the D.C. Circulator will be free through Feb. 28 starting Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday.

WASHINGTON — All rides on the D.C. Circulator will be free through Feb. 28 starting Monday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday.

The free rides are part of Bowser’s Fair Shot February campaign.

“We’re kicking off Fair Shot February by making it easier for Washingtonians to get where they need to go and connect to opportunities across D.C.,” Bowser said. “A free Circulator is one way we can use our resources to break down barriers to opportunity …”

The D.C. Circulator has six routes throughout D.C. and into Rosslyn. It services each stop every 10 minutes.

Bowser will also host Budget Engagement Forums in which she will hear from D.C. residents about how they want the District’s money spent.

There will be a Senior Telephone Townhall on Feb. 11 at 12 p.m., a forum at the Arthur Capper Community Center on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m., a forum at the Deanwood Recreation Center on Feb. 23 at 10 a.m., and a forum at Roosevelt High School on Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.