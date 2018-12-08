Amtrak announces cancellations south of DC ahead of winter weather

The D.C. area may have been spared of snow but areas south of Washington may not be in the clear, leading to the cancellation of some Amtrak service.

Amtrak announced Friday that services are canceled or modified beginning Saturday, Dec. 8 until Tuesday, Dec. 11, due to the impact of a winter storm in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina2.

Below are the changes or modifications.

Saturday, Dec. 8

The Crescent 20 (New Orleans to New York) is canceled

The Cardinal 50 (Chicago to New York) will operate Chicago to Indianapolis.

The Silver Star 92 (Miami to New York) will operate Miami to Jacksonville, Florida.

Sunday, Dec. 9

The Silver Star 92 (Miami to New York) will operate Miami to Jacksonville, Florida.

Northeast Regional 145 (New York to Roanoke, Virginia) will operate New York to D.C.

Auto Train 52 and 53 (Lorton, Virginia, to Sanford, Florida) are canceled.

Crescent 19 and 20 (New York to New Orleans) are canceled.

Silver Meteor 97 and 98 (Miami to New York) are canceled.

Carolinian 79 and 80 (New York to Charlotte) are canceled.

Piedmont 73/74, 75/76, 77/78 (Raleigh to Charlotte) are canceled.

Monday, Dec. 10

The Crescent 19 (New York to New Orleans) is canceled.

The Silver Star 91 (New York to Miami) will operate from Jacksonville, Florida, to Miami.

Northeast Regional 176 (Roanoke, Virginia, to New York) will operate D.C. to New York.

The Cardinal 51 (New York to Chicago) will operate Indianapolis to Chicago.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

The Silver Star 91 (New York to Miami) will operate from Jacksonville, Florida, to Miami.

Amtrak said in a statement that it will not provide bus transportation to trains operating on modified service. Anyone planning to travel during these days should check Amtrak before leaving and allow for extra time.

