(Mostly) smooth sailing on Metro despite Yellow Line shutdown

WASHINGTON — No news is good news.
Despite the fact that Metro has shut down the Yellow Line for two weeks to repair the rails on the bridge over the Potomac River, D.C.-area commuters seemed to be managing the morning rush just fine — provided they remembered the shutdown was even happening.
“I didn’t realize that, just until now,” one commuter, who identified himself as Vincent, told WTOP’s Melissa Howell at Pentagon Station.
He said it won’t be too much of an inconvenience.
“The Yellow Line is quicker, but the Blue Line takes me to the same location — takes me about two stops more.”
On the first weekend of the work, Dec. 1-2, Metro plans to shut down five Green Line stations.
On Saturday and Sunday, Navy Yard, Waterfront and Archives will be closed, along with the Yellow and Green Line platforms only at Gallery Place-Chinatown and L’Enfant Plaza.
Green Line riders using those stations will be served by shuttle buses only.
Both weekends of the Yellow Line bridge shutdown, there will be no additional shuttle buses in Virginia. Blue Line trains will be scheduled every 16 to 20 minutes to and from both Huntington and Franconia-Springfield.
WTOP’s Melissa Howell and Max Smith contributed to this report.
