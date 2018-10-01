Traffic partially reopened after water main break closes Md. 355

An early morning water main break shut down Route 355 southbound between High Point Drive and Professional Drive as 100 feet of water shot into the air.

WASHINGTON — An early morning water main break in Gaithersburg, Maryland, shut down Maryland Route 355 southbound between High Point Drive and Professional Drive as 100 feet of water shot into the air.

Md. 355 northbound on Game Preserve Road was also temporarily blocked, but reopened around 5:30 a.m. Monday. As of 10 a.m., one southbound lane had reopened amid repairs, according to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission.

Several businesses near Game Reserve Road were also without water, the commission said. By early afternoon, service to all Gaithersburg customers had been restored.

TRAFFIC UPDATE: 1 SB lane on 355 in Gaithersburg now open near broken valve repair site at Game Preserve Rd. All NB lanes open. Apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/YDqFbmZzQa — WSSC Water News (@WSSCWaterNews) October 1, 2018

Both lanes had been shut down around 3:55 a.m.

ICYMI ~2a Large Water Main Break in Gaithersburg shutting down Rt. 355 in both directions at Game Preserve Road. As you can see, shooting water 100 feet into the air. pic.twitter.com/w0ntL4bhPR — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 1, 2018

Below is a map of the affected area.

