Weekend I-95, 95 Express Lanes closures in Prince William Co. to cause delays

WASHINGTON — Drivers on Interstate 95 and 95 Express Lanes in southern Prince William County should expect delays and temporary stoppages during the morning hours of several weekends beginning Saturday from construction work, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

Officials are advising drivers to use alternatives routes between sunrise and 10 a.m. starting Sept. 29 and continuing until Nov. 4 to avoid lane closures and delays for work related to a Dominion Energy transmission line replacement project.

Work will take place in the area of the truck weigh stations and rest areas between exit 152 (Route 234) and exit 156 (Dale Boulevard). In both the northbound and southbound I-95 general purpose lanes, state police troopers will control traffic to a slow roll.

The 95 Express Lanes will also be closed in that area. The express lanes will be southbound Saturday mornings. The closure will start south of the Prince William Parkway (exit 158), so drivers will need to exit the lanes at the Dale City/Rippon Landing exit. The express lanes will be northbound all day on Sundays and drivers will be able to enter the Express Lanes at Opitz Boulevard.

The closures will occur on the following dates:

Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30

Saturday, Oct. 13 and Sunday Oct. 14

Saturday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 21

Saturday, Oct. 27 and Sunday Oct. 28

Saturday, Nov. 3 and Sunday Nov. 4

U.S. 1 stoppages

The replacement project will also cause temporary traffic stoppages along U.S. 1 between Chesapeake Driver and River Ridge Boulevard. Officials are also advising drivers to expect delays and use alternative routes. Flaggers will intermittently stop traffic in both direction between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 23 through Thursday, Oct. 25

Tuesday, Oct. 30 through Thursday, Nov. 1

Wednesday, Nov. 7

