Tractor-trailer accidents cleared after causing Inner Loop delays

Two early Friday morning incidents involving tractor-trailers caused traffic delays and lane closures on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway — and one ongoing incident in Montgomery County may affect morning commuters.

All lanes of the Inner Loop near Maryland Route 355/Rockville Pike reopened around 8:25 a.m. about five hours after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and spilled fuel. This in the same area where another tractor-trailer jackknifed Monday, closing lanes for nearly five hours.

In Adelphi, the Inner Loop Ramp to northbound Interstate 95 was blocked for about two hours by an accident involving a tractor-trailer but has reopened as of around 5:30 a.m.

The accidents occurred on rain-slicked roads, as did a fatal crash on Interstate 97 in Severn.

For the latest traffic report, check out WTOP’s Traffic Center.

