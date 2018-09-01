1 dead, 4 injured after 3-vehicle crash on SB I-97 in Severn

The crash occurred around 1:45 a.m. near the exit ramp at Quarterfield Road. All lanes have reopened as of 6:15 a.m.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and four others were rushed to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 97 in Severn, Maryland, Friday morning.

A blue Hyundai Elantra and a black Mercury Sable were involved in a crash in the middle of the road, according to a preliminary investigation by Maryland State Police.

The driver of the Hyundai and a male passenger of the Mercury got out of their vehicles after the crash, when a Hyundai Accent crashed into both vehicles and struck both men, police said.

The driver of the Elantra died on the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family can be notified of his death.

The driver of the Accent was taken to a hospital for her injuries. Those in the Mercury, including the female driver, the male passenger and a 1-year-old girl were transported to Shock Trauma.

The road was closed for about three hours.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but investigators say alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crashes.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information as it comes in.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

