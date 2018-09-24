2 tractor-trailers jackknife in Md. causing morning mayhem

Maryland State Police say a semitrailer truck was jackknifed near Exit 34 in Bethesda at 2:52 a.m., leading to a minor spillage of fuel onto the road.

WASHINGTON — Maryland dealt with two separate major crashes on Monday morning involving tractor-trailers, likely causing headaches for anybody hoping to get to work on time.

All lanes were blocked in the northbound direction of I-95 past I-895/Harbor Tunnel Thruway after an accident involving nine vehicles, including two tractor trailers. Traffic was backed up for miles before lanes reopened around 8:30 a.m.

The accident was reported at about 7 a.m. It involved two tractor trailers, a dump truck and six passenger cars. No serious injuries reported, but 1 person was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Road is estimated to reopen in about an hour — MD State Police (@MDSP) September 24, 2018

Lanes on the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway at Md. 355/Rockville Pike have also reopened after an early morning crash and fuel spill on Monday. Some residual delays remain.

Maryland State Police say a semitrailer truck jackknifed near Exit 34 in Bethesda at 2:52 a.m., leading to a minor spillage of diesel fuel onto the road and damage to the guardrail.

As of around 7:40 a.m., all lanes on the exit to Md. 355 had reopened after a cleanup lasting several hours.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer said there were no injuries.

