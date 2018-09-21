202
Home » Transportation News » Arlington Memorial Bridge work,…

Arlington Memorial Bridge work, lane closures postponed once again

By Mike Jakaitis | @mjakaitisWTOP September 21, 2018 8:59 am 09/21/2018 08:59am
5 Shares
Traffic crosses Arlington Memorial Bridge heading toward the Lincoln Memorial. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WASHINGTON — Work that would temporarily shut down the Arlington Memorial Bridge this weekend has been pushed back again, this time due to high water on the Potomac.

The work and lane closures will now take place next weekend from 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 through 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, said Jonathan Shafer, public affairs specialist for the National Park Service.

The work on the bridge, which involves cutting holes into the bridge deck’s center span, was originally scheduled for last weekend but was pushed back a week because of the expected arrival of Hurricane Florence.

Road closures will affect drivers, cyclists and pedestrians as both sidewalks and all six lanes of the bridge will be temporarily closed for the bridge repairs. Boaters in the Potomac River should also avoid the area near the bridge’s center span.

The park service said full bridge closure on weekends and at night are expected over the next 2 and 1/2 years. Another full weekend closure is scheduled for November.

WTOP’s Teta Alim contributed to this report. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
arlington memorial bridge Arlington, VA News bridge work Local News national park service road closures traffic Transportation News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500