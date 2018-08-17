202
Emergency track work causing cancellations, delays on MARC

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP August 17, 2018 5:50 am 08/17/2018 05:50am
WASHINGTON — Emergency track work on a switch near New York Avenue is causing cancellations and delays on MARC’s Camden Line.

The first northbound train out of Union Station will be Train 843 at 7 a.m.

Trains 841 and 840 were canceled.

All MARC trains will see 15- to 20-minute delays because Camden Line trains will be coming and going through Union Station using the track connection to the Brunswick Line.

The Maryland Transit Administration suggests the following for Camden Line riders:

  • Use the Penn Line.
  • Transfer to Metro’s Green Line at Greenbelt or College Park, but make sure you have a SmarTrip card with enough money on it to make the trip.

Topics:
Local News Maryland News Transportation News
