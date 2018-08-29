202
Home » Transportation News » Emergency repairs close Clara…

Emergency repairs close Clara Barton ramp to Inner Loop of I-495

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP August 29, 2018 7:34 am 08/29/2018 07:34am
7 Shares
MDOT SHA crews are preparing to close the ramp from eastbound Clara Barton Parkway to the inner loop of I-495. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — The Maryland Department of Transportation is closing the ramp from eastbound Clara Barton Parkway to the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 due to structural concerns.

Erosion from heavy rains was discovered during a routine maintenance inspection.

The Clara Barton Parkway closure. (WTOP)

Drivers on eastbound Clara Barton Parkway will be instructed to U-turn in Glen Echo to access westbound Clara Barton Parkway, leading to Cabin John Parkway and back to the Inner Loop of I-495.

A semiliquid concrete will be used to repair the ramp.

MDOT did not say when the work would be completed.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
clara barton parkway Local News maryland department of transportation Maryland News MDOT Montgomery County, MD News Transportation News Will Vitka
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500