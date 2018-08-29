Emergency repairs close Clara Barton ramp to Inner Loop of I-495

The Maryland Department of Transportation is closing the ramp from eastbound Clara Barton Parkway to the Inner Loop of I-495 due to structural concerns. Erosion from heavy rains was discovered during a routine maintenance inspection.

WASHINGTON — The Maryland Department of Transportation is closing the ramp from eastbound Clara Barton Parkway to the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 due to structural concerns.

Erosion from heavy rains was discovered during a routine maintenance inspection.

Drivers on eastbound Clara Barton Parkway will be instructed to U-turn in Glen Echo to access westbound Clara Barton Parkway, leading to Cabin John Parkway and back to the Inner Loop of I-495.

A semiliquid concrete will be used to repair the ramp.

MDOT did not say when the work would be completed.

