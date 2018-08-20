202
Amtrak resumes service at Philadelphia station

By Abigail Constantino August 20, 2018 1:00 am 08/20/2018 01:00am
WASHINGTON — Two out of four tracks at Amtrak’s Philadelphia station have been opened, after service was suspended Sunday due to a fire.

Passengers were told to expect significant delays, and there may still be residual delays.

Several trains were stuck between two to more than four hours outside of Philadelphia, Trenton, New Jersey, and New York City.

Here is a video from NBC Washington of the fire.

