Amtrak resumes service at Philadelphia station

Amtrak has suspended service on Sunday for trains traveling through Philadelphia due to a fire near the tracks.

WASHINGTON — Two out of four tracks at Amtrak’s Philadelphia station have been opened, after service was suspended Sunday due to a fire.

Passengers were told to expect significant delays, and there may still be residual delays.

Several trains were stuck between two to more than four hours outside of Philadelphia, Trenton, New Jersey, and New York City.

Train status updates and social customer service will resume tomorrow at 6am ET. Train status can be found at https://t.co/ryt46oukdp or on our mobile app. For Customer Service, please contact 800-USA-RAIL. Good night! — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNEC) August 20, 2018

Here is a video from NBC Washington of the fire.

