VRE trains on the move after stopping behind broken down freight train

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP July 30, 2018 9:04 am 07/30/2018 09:04am
WASHINGTON — Commuters on Virginia Railway Express found the Monday morning commute slower than normal.

A broken down freight train was to blame.

Virginia Railway Express Trains 314, 330, 332 and 312 were stopped behind the freight train just north of Crystal City. Delays are up to 40 minutes.

Check the status of VRE Trains.

Topics:
Local News Transportation News Virginia
