VRE trains on the move after stopping behind broken down freight train

WASHINGTON — Commuters on Virginia Railway Express found the Monday morning commute slower than normal.

A broken down freight train was to blame.

Virginia Railway Express Trains 314, 330, 332 and 312 were stopped behind the freight train just north of Crystal City. Delays are up to 40 minutes.

Crews still inspecting freight train. It is partially stopped on the long bridge which has increased inspection time. Current delays: 330 – 35 min late 332 – 10 min late 312 – 30 min late 314 – 10 min late — VRE (@VaRailXpress) July 30, 2018

