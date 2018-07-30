202
Amtrak trains moving through Baltimore

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP July 30, 2018 8:05 am 07/30/2018 08:05am
WASHINGTON — Amtrak service through Baltimore has resumed but trains are running late.

Amtrak fixed a problem with overhead wire issues.

Amtrak Northeast 66 train rand 2 hours 30 minutes late.

The wire problems impacted MARC.

MARC Train 421, which leaves Penn Station at 8:10 a.m., will operate with two fewer railcars than usual.

Penn Line Train 407 at 5:50 a.m. was canceled.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Local News Maryland News Transportation News
