Amtrak trains moving through Baltimore

Amtrak Northeast 66 train is operating two hours 30 minutes late.

WASHINGTON — Amtrak service through Baltimore has resumed but trains are running late.

Amtrak fixed a problem with overhead wire issues.

Amtrak Northeast 66 train rand 2 hours 30 minutes late.

The wire problems impacted MARC.

MARC Train 421, which leaves Penn Station at 8:10 a.m., will operate with two fewer railcars than usual.

Penn Line Train 407 at 5:50 a.m. was canceled.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.