Amtrak trains moving through Baltimore

Amtrak Northeast 66 train is operating two hours 30 minutes late.
WASHINGTON — Amtrak service through Baltimore has resumed but trains are running late.
Amtrak fixed a problem with overhead wire issues.
The wire problems impacted MARC.
MARC Train 421, which leaves Penn Station at 8:10 a.m., will operate with two fewer railcars than usual.
Penn Line Train 407 at 5:50 a.m. was canceled.
