Get to know Ward 6 DC Council candidate Michael Murphy

WTOP sent questions to each candidate for Ward 6's D.C. Council seat to help voters understand options in June's election. Here are Gloria Ann Nauden's answers.

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Ahead of D.C.’s primary election in June, WTOP sent a questionnaire to all the candidates in each contested race, asking them to introduce themselves to voters, share their priorities and weigh in on some of the most pressing issues facing the District.

Candidates submitted their responses through an online form, and the answers published are verbatim.

The answers below are from Michael Murphy, who’s running for the Ward 6 seat on the D.C. Council against Gloria Ann Nauden and incumbent Charles Allen.

WTOP: Please briefly describe your professional background. What is your current job, and what experience or skills best prepare you to serve in this role?

Michael Murphy: I am an attorney at the law firm of Bailey & Glasser where the bulk of my practice involves litigating consumer class actions and whistleblower claims, including consumer privacy, health care antitrust and environmental claims. I’ve pursued cases against the NFL, the NBA, NBC, Nissan, the Harlem Globetrotters and the major oil companies. Prior to practicing law, I worked for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters where I worked in the Research Department and supported the bargaining committees for the Master Freight and UPS contracts. During law school, where I was an evening student, I worked for the Corporation Counsel (now the DC Attorney General). Recently, I took a partial sabbatical from my firm to help a non-profit for Martin Luther King III, who has been a pro bono client for the past several years. I have also been pro bono counsel for Two Rivers PCS in the matter against the Planned Parenthood protesters in 2015 who were targeting the students, a case still pending. I have an array of real world experience that sets me up to hit the ground running. WTOP: What are your top three priorities if you are elected?

Michael Murphy: My top three priorities are (1) truancy is a symptom and cause of many of our public safety issues and replacing the unworkable system the Council recently passed is critical; (2) public safety and continuing the work I did independently in 2025 on MPD’s manipulation of our violent crime stats; and (3) conducting meaningful oversight to determine what is and what is not working, which is especially important now as we enter a difficult budget environment. I believe in government and the important role it serves, but also believe it needs to be accountable and what we fund must achieve measurable results. WTOP: Crime remains one of the top issues residents talk about, especially violent crime and youth‑involved offenses. At the same time, there are concerns about civil rights and over‑policing. As a Council member, what would you push for legislatively to improve public safety and how would you know those changes are actually working?

Michael Murphy: While crime has certainly trended down in D.C., the numbers belie the Council’s self-congratulatory proclamations about how well their policies have worked. For example, in 2025, we had 127 murders but if we had NYC’s per capita murder rate we’d have had 26. In 2025, dozens of cities experienced the fewest number of murders they’ve seen in 50 years yet DC ended up 50% higher than 2012 (88). We need somebody willing to build MPD staffing levels yet not just deferentially rely on MPD’s statements and instead conduct meaningful oversight. I was the first to publicly challenge MPD for systematically manipulating violent crime states yet the Council’s only action on this front was to send a single letter in December 2025. When adopting public policy, there are rarely right or wrong answers — only trade-offs. Thus, it’s necessary to take chances for meaningful change. Yet, with that comes the responsibility to conduct oversight and acknowledge that certain things are not working as intended or are making things worse. I’m ready and willing to put my investigative skills to work and am not bound by 20 years of promises to special interests that will inhibit me from doing so. WTOP: Some residents say youth‑involved crime cannot be solved by enforcement alone, while others worry there are not enough consequences when serious crimes occur. What role should the D.C. Council play in reducing youth‑involved crime, and how should prevention, intervention and accountability work together? Please include where you stand on youth curfews and how, if at all, they should fit into a broader public safety approach.

Michael Murphy: While it is true you can never arrest your way out of a problem, it is equally true that you won’t be able to address issues you don’t adequately acknowledge. Criminal punishment needs to be swift, certain, and fair. I recently saw two middle school students test my back door after school and I was at the school within 30 minutes and believed it was unnecessary to involve the police. Had they actually broken in or had a gun I would have thought otherwise. I support extending the youth curfew on a non-permanent basis and believe that most criminal penalties should be subjected to a time limitation so political leaders are forced to revisit these laws periodically in order to align with current research and community standards. This is how we get stuck with draconian laws because there is no incentive to revisit laws that are clearly outdated (e.g., Rockefeller drug laws). While we all need to do better to make sure kids have constructive things to occupy and better themselves, we also can’t wave off gun violence in our city. WTOP: The D.C. Council does not run schools directly but controls funding and oversight. How would you use that authority to improve outcomes in DCPS and public charter schools?

Michael Murphy: Subject to additional information and debate, at this time I support removing OSSE from the Mayor’s control and placing it under the purview of SBOE. Much like the need to conduct meaningful oversight of MPD’s numbers, we need additional transparency and oversight related to the investments we’re making in our students to ensure the best outcomes we can achieve. WTOP: Housing costs, including rents and home prices, have increased in many cities. What specific policies would you support regarding housing affordability, and how would you balance new development with protecting existing residents and neighborhoods?

Michael Murphy: Revisit the Height Act, push for density bonuses near transit corridors, and reduce and enforce strict time lines on rezoning and permit review. In order to attract the right kind of housing, we need to ensure the government is working. We can’t simply accept years’ long approval processes if we expect to attract the investment we need to to build up our housing stock. WTOP: Some residents have raised concerns about response times, service consistency, and follow‑through by District agencies. What role would you, as a Council member, play in using oversight and legislation to strengthen accountability and improve city services?

Michael Murphy: As I did independently in 2025 on MPD’s manipulation of our violent crime stats, I’m focused on conducting meaningful oversight on our agencies. This is particularly important as we enter a particularly difficult economic environment. Building trust is a function of communicating with the public accurately and timely, which means acknowledging problems. WTOP: The Council has a major say in how the city spends its money. When the budget is tight, what should come first, and how would you decide which programs get protected and which don’t?

Michael Murphy: Just as we can’t arrest and imprison our way out of issues, we can’t simply tax our way out of them either. Given the serious strain we’re currently under, we need to focus on the programs that serve the people most in need by funding programs that are achieving measurable results. WTOP: Because Congress has authority to review and overturn District laws, what do you see as the Council’s role in addressing congressional involvement in local governance? How assertive, if at all, should Council members be in advocating for home rule?

Michael Murphy: As a consumer protection and whistleblower attorney, I’ve worked on behalf of Democratic and Republican Governors and Attorneys General. Building bi-partisan relationships is not indicative of surrendering. The role as “congressional lobbyist” is a vitally important role that this Council does not seem to take seriously enough. If there’s only a single issue in common with somebody, it’s necessary to explore a relationship with somebody as that creates a foundation to persuade on other issues. WTOP: From buses and Metro to traffic safety and street conditions, transportation complaints come up across the city. What changes or investments would you focus on to improve how people get around D.C.?

Michael Murphy: A recent study by the Washington Post found a 24% higher likelihood of crashes near D.C. schools compared to elsewhere in the city. As a bike commuter from Capitol Hill to Georgetown, I appreciate these findings. We need to ensure sufficient oversight over DDOT to make sure the changes they make (some of which neighbors complain seem unilateral, uncommunicated and unsupportable). We need to make sure that whatever changes are proposed are communicated sufficiently and take into account all interests and not simply the loudest ones. We need to balance the need for manual traffic enforcement (and the increased danger to officers and citizens) with speed cameras (pulling down “gotcha” cameras). We need to balance the need for bike and bus lanes with the reality that it’s necessary for some to drive into the city given limited metro hours. While I’m highly skeptical of congestion pricing, I’d be open to entertaining it provided any revenues went to institute policies that increase metro and bus ridership so drivers also obtain some tangible benefit in the form of a shorter commute. WTOP: Development can involve tradeoffs between growth, neighborhood input and quality of life. How would you approach development decisions, so neighborhoods have a meaningful voice while the city continues to grow?

Michael Murphy: The “stadium hearing” is a prime example of how this Council falls down on soliciting the community’s views on a timely and equitable basis. While many good ideas came out of the public’s testimony, having a single 12+ hour hearing necessarily precluded many people from participating in person and soliciting as much input as possible. Brooke Pinto did the same thing with her “public safety” hearing in December 2025. There’s a difference between “listening” to people and “hearing” them. We need more of the latter. WTOP: How would you approach the relationship between the Council and the mayor, particularly with respect to collaboration and oversight?

Michael Murphy: As a plaintiff-side lawyer, it is critical to work collaboratively and I would carry that ethos to the Council. As a foundational matter, I believe that there are rarely right or wrong answers and there are only trade-offs. All people need to not only be listened to, but also heard. There can be–and certainly will be–people with diametrically opposed positions who carry their beliefs in good faith. It’s vital to hear people out, understand what can be gleaned from their positions and incorporate what can be incorporated into what moves forward. It is critical to be able to tell your friends “no” and your detractors “yes” when the situation calls for it. I recently heard the AG say that 95% of the Revised Criminal Code Act was supported by both sides and that would enhance public safety. Yet Councilman Allen doomed the bill by ramming through the reduction of penalties for certain violent crimes and permitting jury trials for misdemeanors. Instead of getting 95%, we got 100% of nothing. WTOP: Residents continue to raise concerns about D.C.’s 911 system, from long wait times to delayed emergency response. What should the Council’s role be in fixing these problems, and what specific changes would you push for to make the system more reliable?

Michael Murphy: In light of the IG’s recent report, these concerns are well-founded. Conducting oversight is critical, but I don’t view the need for it as primarily theatrical or punitive. Good faith oversight seeks to determine whether performance issues are a function of human error, poorly-considered legislation or some combination thereof. Trust can be built by acknowledging issues and being free to discuss problems as we are to tout our successes. The Council’s job only starts when a piece of legislation passes as it’s necessary to guard against unintended consequences, ensure things are working as intended and acknowledge things that are not. WTOP: Concerns about ethics and accountability at the D.C. Council have repeatedly surfaced in recent years. As a Council member, how would you help rebuild public trust and what should happen when members violate ethical standards?

Michael Murphy: By ensuring compliance with the Code of Conduct. WTOP: Ward 6 continues to attract new development and higher‑income residents, alongside longtime renters, seniors and small businesses. How would you approach growth in a way that balances new investment with the needs of existing communities?

Michael Murphy: We need to revisit the Height Act; push for density; reduce and enforce strict time lines on rezoning and permit review; consider changes in the tax code to ensure long-time residents are not run out in their retirements years; and make sure our agencies are responsive to small businesses, which includes ensuring DDOT and the utilities are adequately coordinating to ensure there is no undue delay that adds cost and not value. We need to consider all voices, not simply the loudest ones. WTOP: What’s one place, tradition, or moment that makes D.C. feel like home to you?

Michael Murphy: I had the good fortune to live below Senator Hatfield in our first apartment on Capitol Hill and he was kind enough to help me plan a tour of the Speaker’s Balcony to get engaged, so I never tire of setting eyes on the Capitol. WTOP: What’s something about you that voters would never learn from your résumé or campaign website?

Michael Murphy: I’ve been to roughly 1,000 concerts and regularly host house shows with nationally-touring musicians at our home on Capitol Hill. A few local highlights are The White Stripes and Sturgill Simpson at The Black Cat, Lake Street Dive and St. Paul & The Broken Bones at IOTA, Jason Isbell at the O Street Museum, Grateful Dead at RFK, and Prince at Capitol One.

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