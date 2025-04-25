Data Doctors: Understanding random ‘smishing’ text messages

Getting a lot of random texts that seem like scams? Ken Colburn with Data Doctors has tips on how to deal with them.

Q: Why am I suddenly getting lots of weird, random texts from strangers asking if they know me?

A: If you’re receiving vague text messages from numbers you don’t recognize saying something like, “Hi, do I know you?” or “I found your number in my address book,” you’re not alone, and it’s not a random mistake. They’re scam attempts known as “smishing” (SMS phishing), that are designed to catch you off guard and get you to respond.

This is also an indicator that your phone number has been tagged as “active” by the scamming world.

The setup

Scammers gather lists of phone numbers from data breaches, shady websites or by using software that generates random combinations. Once they have a long list, they blast out messages using spoofed or rotating numbers that look legitimate, often from your same area code.

Instead of obvious scams, such as fake sweepstakes or banking alerts, they go subtle. Messages are intentionally vague — “Sorry, is this Jennifer?” or “We met at that gathering, remember?” The goal is to sound just real enough to make you pause and, most importantly, respond.

This approach also helps bypass spam and scam filters because it doesn’t contain obvious words or links that would get flagged. If they can get you to engage, this can cause your spam filters to relax and assume the sender is “OK.”

Why is texting their favorite channel? Because it works. Industry data shows text messages have a 98% open rate, and response rates as high as 45% — far higher than email (average open rate: 20%) or phone calls (most ignored entirely).

The bait

If you respond — even with “wrong number” — you’ve confirmed your phone is active and that you’re willing to engage. It also elevates your number and puts you on a list of potential victims that’s shared or sold to other scammers.

From there, the scammer keeps chatting. Some pretend they’re lonely or new in town. Others apologize and try to strike up small talk. It may feel harmless, but they’re warming you up for the pitch.

The hook

Once you’re comfortable, they shift to their real goal. That could include:

Pitching a fake investment or crypto opportunity

Sending links that steal login credentials or install malware

Asking for money for a fake emergency

Gathering enough info to hijack your accounts

These scams might escalate quickly or play out slowly. In some cases, victims are emotionally manipulated over weeks before the scammer asks for anything.

The exit

When they’ve gotten what they want — or if you seem suspicious — they vanish. The number may be spoofed or go silent, but because you interacted with them, you’ll always be on a “high-value target” list.

What to do

The safest move is to not respond at all. Block the number and report it as spam through your messaging app or carrier, especially if you’ve already responded.

These messages might feel random, but they’re carefully crafted to manipulate human nature, and the stats prove how effective they are. Be suspicious, don’t respond and don’t let curiosity become a scammer’s foot in your digital door.

If it becomes overwhelming, it may be time to get a new phone number.

Ken Colburn is founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services. Ask any tech question on Facebook or X.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.