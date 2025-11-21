Man who threatened to kill family on a Metrobus sentenced to 5 years in prison

A man who threatened to kill a family of four on a crowded Metrobus in March has been sentenced to five years in prison.

A man who threatened to kill a family of four on a crowded Metrobus in March has been sentenced to five years in prison, the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C. announced Wednesday.

In March of this year, Ricardo Rush, 29, pulled out an “Uzi-style semi-automatic pistol” on a bus in Southeast D.C. and threatened to kill two parents and their two young children, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of D.C.

Court documents said Rush boarded the bus only a few minutes before the family, which sat in the row in front of Rush. It was just after 11:30 a.m. that Rush began to harass the family. At one point, he stood up and waved the gun in the mother’s face.

The bus subsequently pulled over, prompting Rush to momentarily step off before pointing the gun toward the woman again and reboarding. Rush later head-butted the father and threatened to shoot and kill all four members of the family again.

Rush eventually got off the bus and fled the scene on foot.

He was arrested April 10, when officials located a loaded semiautomatic handgun inside his home.

Rush pleaded guilty in June to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and assault with a dangerous weapon, among other charges. Having been previously convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon in 2021, Rush was barred from owning a firearm of any kind.

He was sentenced Oct. 23 to five years in prison. In addition to the five-year prison term, Rush will serve three years of supervised release.

