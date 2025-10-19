Live Radio
Masked intruders ‘terrorize’ Alexandria family in late-night break-in attempt

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

October 19, 2025, 6:25 PM

Masked individual wanted by Alexandria police
Alexandria Police Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continue working to identify the individuals responsible for an attempted burglary that terrorized a family in their home on Tuesday, Oct. 14. (Courtesy Alexandria Police)
Alexandria Police Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continue working to identify the individuals responsible for an attempted burglary that terrorized a family in their home on Tuesday, Oct. 14. (Courtesy Alexandria Police)
Alexandria Police Detectives of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continue working to identify the individuals responsible for an attempted burglary that terrorized a family in their home on Tuesday, Oct. 14. (Courtesy Alexandria Police)
Masked individual wanted by Alexandria police

Alexandria police in Virginia are searching for three masked individuals who tried to break into a home Tuesday night, leaving a local family shaken.

In a Friday update, officials detailed that investigators were “actively pursuing multiple leads provided by community members.”

Officers were called around 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 14 to the 100 block of South Iris Street after residents reported people in Halloween-style masks knocking on their door and shouting threats.

The suspects didn’t get inside but damaged a backyard fence and storage shed before fleeing.

Doorbell camera footage captured parts of the encounter, and detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division are reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses.

A K-9 unit and crime scene investigators canvassed the area that night, collecting video and following up on community tips.

“This is a very serious matter,” Police Chief Tarrick McGuire said. “The individuals responsible for terrorizing this family will be held accountable. We prioritize community safety and will work tirelessly to ensure our residents feel safe in their homes and can walk the streets without fear.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Alexandria police at (703) 746-3960.

