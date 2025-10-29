DC police accuse Md. man of stealing from dozens of gyms in Fairfax Co.

A Maryland man was arrested last week for stealing personal belongings from people's lockers at private gyms around the D.C. area.

Fairfax County police said in a news release Tuesday that after a nearly yearslong investigation, they arrested and charged 50-year-old Robert Brockington, of Maryland, on Oct. 23. He was wanted on 140 charges of theft, with 94 of them stemming from Fairfax County.

Authorities said, since December of 2024, Brockington targeted gyms and health club facilities, breaking into locker rooms and stealing credit cards and personal belongings of people as they exercised.

Police said he targeted Planet Fitness locations in Seven Corners, Springfield and West Springfield, as well as a Results Fitness in Hybla Valley and a Gold’s Gym in Annandale.

Brockington is being held at the D.C. Central Detention Center without bond and authorities said he will be extradited to Virginia where he is facing 139 pending criminal warrants and related charges for the alleged incidents.

Even as Brockington remains in custody, police say there are things that people can to do protect their personal belongings in a gym, including using a strong lock, leaving valuables at home or in your vehicle and protect your bank cards.

