VDOT safety patroller killed in I-95 crash while assisting driver

A safety service patroller with the Virginia Department of Transportation was killed Saturday night while helping a stranded driver along Interstate 95.

State Police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. near the 151-mile marker.

The patroller was assisting the driver of a disabled Audi on the shoulder and right travel lane when the driver of a Chrysler 300 lost control of the vehicle, veered across lanes and slammed into both men.

The patroller later died at the hospital. He hasn’t been identified yet.

The Audi driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.

