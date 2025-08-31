2 men stabbed in Montgomery Co. after BB gun shooting breaks out, investigation underway

An investigation is underway as two men sustained stab wounds early Sunday after a BB gun shooting broke out in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Montgomery County police said in a release that the double stabbing happened near the 19500 block of Amaranth Drive in Germantown. One man was stabbed in the back, and the other sustained a slashing wound on his arm.

Both men were transported to an area hospital, although neither of their injuries proved life threatening, according to police.

Preliminary findings indicated multiple individuals were firing BB guns toward a “group of people” before the stabbings took place. It’s unclear what exactly prompted the confrontation.

After police arrived on the scene, a total of 15 were detained despite efforts to flee from the area. No officials arrests were made by officers.

Authorities are calling on the public’s assistance in the matter, urging anyone with information on the case to either visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website or call 1-866-411-8477. A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in the investigation.

