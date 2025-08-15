15 arrested as part of Arlington’s targeted enforcement effort to stop retail theft

Authorities in Arlington County, Virginia, are stepping up efforts to address a rise in retail theft in the area.

Authorities in Arlington County, Virginia, are stepping up efforts to address a rise in retail theft in the area.

On Aug. 22, a targeted enforcement effort in Pentagon City resulted in the arrests of 15 suspects, who were charged with a total of 15 felony and 30 misdemeanor offenses.

Charges ranged from receiving stolen property and narcotics violations to threats to kill law enforcement, after one suspect allegedly threatened to kill officers following his arrest.

The suspects were served with 20 notices, forbidding them from various retail businesses, as thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen merchandise was recovered, Arlington County police said.

“Retail theft continues to be an area of focus for our officers and detectives,” Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn said in a news release.

“We are particularly aware that there are individuals and groups who cause significant financial losses to retailers, both big and small. We also see suspects become violent when confronted, resulting in injury to store employees who are simply trying to do their jobs.”

Arlington County police said that they’re still committed to ensuring public safety and preventing crime. The department encourages local business owners to review its business safety initiatives tips flyer, which advises store employees to keep high-end items away from exits and greet customers as they enter to signal engagement.

WTOP’s Tadiwos Abedje contributed to this story.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.