Suspects in bikinis attack victim inside her DC home

A woman told D.C. police she was attacked inside of her home by two female suspects who appeared to be wearing bikinis.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspects who appear on surveillance footage in bathing suits.

The burglary and assault happened in the 5000 block of Central Avenue Southeast last Thursday, at around 7:30 p.m., according to D.C. police.

The suspects forced their way into the home and assaulted the victim, police said.

“During the assault, the victim had grabbed a knife and attempted to defend herself against the suspects,” D.C. police said in a news release. The suspects left the scene.

One of the suspects was wearing a face covering, as seen on surveillance footage.

NBC Washington reported that a 20-year-old woman was with her young niece inside her apartment when she was attacked. The woman wasn’t hurt and told the news outlet her niece was bruised.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

