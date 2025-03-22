Osbourn Park teacher placed on leave, charged with assault and battery of a student

An Osbourn Park teacher was arrested and charged Thursday with assault and battery of a student.

An Osbourn Park teacher was arrested and charged Thursday with assault and battery of a student.

Osbourn Park Principal Lisamarie Kane sent a message to the school community Friday, saying the Prince William County Police Department would be releasing information about the arrest of Bobby Ray Lake, a teacher at Osbourn Park, on the charge of assault and battery of a student.

An incident report from the Prince William County Police Department Friday states the charges are related to an alleged March 12 incident, in which a 15-year-old female student approached Lake during class.

“During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the back of the neck and pushed her forward before the parties separated,” the report said.

The school resource officer at Osbourn Park began an investigation into the alleged assault on March 14. On March 20, following the investigation, Lake was charged with assault and battery. A court date is pending.

“This is a serious issue, but we do not believe that this isolated incident is reflective of the great work being accomplished every day by our school team,” Kane, the Osbourn Park principal, said in the message.

Lake, 64, is listed as a health and physical education teacher in the school system directory.

In late December, Diana Gulotta, the school division’s director of communications, told InsideNoVa that Lake was on leave but remained employed by the school system. It wasn’t immediately clear why he was on leave at the time.

Lake returned to the classroom from the December leave on March 4, according to Gulotta.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.