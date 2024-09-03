DC police identify man who allegedly dropped gun down drain before officer’s accidental shooting death

D.C. police have identified a man who's believed to have dropped a gun down a storm drain, which later accidentally fired and killed a D.C. police officer.

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding 27-year-old Tyrell Lamonte Bailey, according to a Tuesday news release.

He’s wanted on an arrest warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Members of D.C. police’s Violent Crime Suppression Division were in the 4500 block of Quarles Street NE around 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 28, when they witnessed a suspicious vehicle and a man exiting it. Police approached the man, now identified as Bailey, who then fled toward DC-295 southbound and discarded a weapon down a storm drain on the side of the road.

Police said Bailey then hopped on the back of a motorcycle to escape. Investigators told WTOP they believe they know the identity of that motorcyclist as well.

The officer, later identified as Wayne David, was trying to retrieve the gun when it went off. He was struck at least once in the upper body and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Bailey is described as being 5-feet, 6-inches tall and around 180 lbs. He has tattoos down both arms.

Officials have increased the total reward amount to $60,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Dozens attended a vigil Monday night outside David’s apartment complex to honor the fallen officer’s life. David was a D.C. native and a 25-year veteran of the District’s police force. According to a statement, he helped remove hundreds of guns from the streets and was awarded the Ribbon of Valor.

He leaves behind a son and a daughter.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.