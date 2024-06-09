Police: 4 hospitalized after Southeast DC shooting

Police in Washington, D.C., are investigating a shooting that injured four near Boone Elementary School in Southeast on Sunday evening.

Police told WTOP that, just after 6:00 PM, officers responded to the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue in Southeast for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, the department said, officers located two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were conscious and breathing when first responders transported them to area hospitals.

Police said two additional victims, an adult male and juvenile female, were located at area hospitals receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

Additionally, an officer responding to the shooting was involved in a crash and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are currently searching for a dark-colored Hyundai that was spotted near the scene. The department asks anyone with information to contact them using the tip line: 202-727-9099.

A map of the approximate location is included below.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

