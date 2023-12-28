Reston man charged with filing false stabbing report, embezzlement in Sterling

A man who claimed he was stabbed by two masked strangers outside Dulles Town Centernow faces charges of filing a false report and embezzlement.

A man who claimed he was stabbed by two masked strangers outside Dulles Town Center in November now faces charges of filing a false report and embezzlement from the mall’s Sports Nation store where he worked.

On Nov. 10, Fawad Fafa, 44, filed a report with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office claiming to have been a victim of a stabbing in the parking lot of the Dulles Town Center Mall in Sterling.

“Fafa reported that he left the mall and as he got into his vehicle, two males wearing masks approached his vehicle and stabbed him before fleeing in a dark-colored four-door sedan,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Detectives determined the report was fabricated and that Fafa had injured himself, the sheriff’s office said.

On Nov. 8, an employee of the Sports Nation store where Fafa worked reported that during the overnight hours the store had been entered and money was taken. Detectives soon determined that Fafa had taken the money, according to the release.

Fafa was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with two counts of filing a false police report and embezzlement, the release said.

He was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center the next day on a $1,500 bond.

On Dec. 19, at approximately 9:15 p.m., detectives allege Fafa again entered the Sports Nation store and forcibly removed money from the cash register, the release said.

Additional charges were obtained for burglary and embezzlement, and Fafa was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department. He is being held at the Fairfax County jail.